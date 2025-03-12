Tech revolution in judiciary must be inclusive, says justice Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant, a Supreme Court judge who is set to become India’s Chief Justice in November this year, on Tuesday cautioned against “digital exclusion” in the judiciary, emphasising that justice must remain accessible to all. Justice Surya Kant (HT)

Speaking in Kenya during a week-long engagement with the Kenyan Supreme Court, the judge underlined the need for judicial innovation, urging courts worldwide to balance technology-driven efficiency with inclusivity.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, but justice inaccessible is justice undone,” asserted justice Kant, highlighting the risk of a two-tier justice system where only those with access to technology benefit from judicial advancements. He warned that the digital revolution in courts must not exclude marginalised communities.

Accompanied by fellow Supreme Court judge, justice Bhushan R Gavai, justice Kant engaged in discussions on optimising judicial service delivery through digital transformation and reformative measures.

At the core of his address was the role of the judiciary as the “unwavering custodian” of democracy, as justice Kant stressed that the legitimacy of the judiciary is derived not merely from its rulings but from the trust and confidence of the people it serves.

“The greatest strength of the judiciary lies in the confidence it commands from the people. This trust is not built overnight but is forged through consistent service, unwavering integrity, and a steadfast commitment to placing people at the heart of the justice delivery system,” he said.

Quoting an African proverb, he added, “A tree is known by its fruit. The fruit of the judiciary is the confidence it instils in the people -- that their voice will be heard, their grievances addressed, and their rights upheld.”

Justice Kant praised Kenya’s efforts in digitising the judiciary, citing the country’s advances in e-filing, virtual courts, and automated case management platforms. Drawing parallels with India, he highlighted the Indian judiciary’s reforms, such as the e-Courts Integrated Mission Mode Project, which has enabled digital filing of cases and seamless access to judicial services. The judge also pointed to the rise of artificial intelligence in case management, noting that data-driven insights can help forecast litigation trends and allocate judicial resources more effectively.

However, he was quick to add a note of caution. “Swift justice must not become hurried justice. While technology has undoubtedly enhanced case management and delivery, it must never come at the cost of the right to be heard.”

Despite the promise of digitisation, justice Kant acknowledged the challenges that come with it. He warned that judicial efficiency must not overshadow fundamental principles of fairness and accessibility.

“The march towards digitisation holds immense promise, but it also risks creating a two-tier justice system. Those without access to technology must not become victims of digital exclusion,” he said.

Enumerating key challenges for the Indian judiciary, he highlighted the backlog of cases while advocating for a shift toward technology-driven case management and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Justice Kant further underlined the need to strengthen district courts by addressing infrastructure gaps, filling judicial vacancies and capacity-building for judicial officers. Furthermore, legal processes, he added, must be made more accessible to common citizens, reducing procedural bottlenecks and increasing transparency.

Justice Kant underscored the importance of transparency in fostering trust in the judiciary. He pointed to measures such as open-access judgments, digitised court records, and data-driven accountability initiatives as means to enhance judicial credibility.

Looking ahead, justice Kant called for stronger global judicial collaborations, particularly among Commonwealth nations. He proposed adopting best practices from different jurisdictions to refine judicial administration and uphold constitutional values.

Justice Kant concluded his speech by outlining what he termed the “Five Ps” of judicial service delivery -- promptness in action to ensure timely justice; precision in decision-making to uphold the rule of law; participation of communities to make justice more inclusive; proactive innovation to embrace technological advancements; and public trust as the ultimate measure of success.

“The judiciary does not serve files; it serves human lives…every decision, every reform, every innovation must place the citizen at the heart of our systems,” he said in his closing remarks.