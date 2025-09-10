Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Techie abused, attacked for asking man not to spoil latest Conjuring film's suspense in Pune theatre

PTI |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 12:20 pm IST

The accused, seated in the back row with his wife, kept narrating the story aloud to her, an official said, citing the complaint.

A 29-year-old software professional was allegedly assaulted inside a film theatre in Pimpri Chinchwad here after he objected to a man narrating the storyline of the horror film ‘The Conjuring- Last Rites’ to his wife, the police have said.

The incident took place last week at a multiplex in the Chinchwad area during the screening of 'The Conjuring - The Last Rites'.(Representative Image)
The incident took place last week at a multiplex in the Chinchwad area during the screening of 'The Conjuring - The Last Rites'.

The incident took place last week at a multiplex in the Chinchwad area when the complainant had gone to watch the movie with his wife.

The accused and his wife were seated in the back row, and the accused kept narrating the story aloud to her, an official said, citing the complaint.

When the complainant asked him to stop and not to spoil the suspense and disturb others, the accused allegedly abused and attacked him.

The accused and his wife even assaulted the complainant’s wife when she intervened, the official said.

The techie, who sustained minor injuries, later approached the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Chinchwad police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 117 (abetting offence in public), 115 (abetment), 352 (assault) and relevant provisions, officials said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case.

