Teen's Radhakrishnan comparison with Modi during PM's metro ride: ‘Today, we have you…’

The Prime Minister attended SRCC's centenary celebrations on Saturday. During his interaction with PM Modi, the teenage boy said the Prime Minister, like Radhakrishnan, had “inspired several students.”

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's metro ride to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Teacher's Day, a teenager drew a comparison between him and former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

How did PM Modi address the challenges faced by India in 2013 during his speech at SRCC?

How did PM Modi address the challenges faced by India in 2013 during his speech at SRCC?

“I want to tell you some thing. We celebrate Teacher's Day every year on September 5. We do not have Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with us...who had inspired several students during his time. But today, we have you who inspires whole of India. For that, I thank you a lot,” the teeanger was heard saying to PM Modi.

PM Modi's metro commute to SRCC The Prime Minister shared a video of his metro ride on his official X handle, wherein he was seen interacting with people from different age groups. PM Modi exchanged handshakes with children, and wished ‘happy birthday’ to a toddler.

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“Do you talk about the progress in the country?” PM Modi asked one of the students. He also asked students if they had read books outside the syllabus, while suggesting them to read biographies and autobiographies. “It could be about anyone – sportspersons artists, or scientists,” PM Modi said. Later in the video, the Prime Minister is seen interacting with a woman from Kashi, and inquiring whether there were any problems being faced by the residents.