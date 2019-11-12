e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Teen girl hangs self in Mumbai’s Bandra after phoning friend

A Bandra police station official said the incident may be a fallout of rejection of her marriage proposal, but added further probe was underway to ascertain the exact cause.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A girl allegedly committed suicide in suburban Bandra. (Representative image)
A girl allegedly committed suicide in suburban Bandra. (Representative image)(File Photo)
         

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in suburban Bandra in the metropolis after phoning a man she was reportedly in a relationship with, said a police official on Tuesday.

Prachi Chabiranjan Kashyap hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home in Mukut building located on SV Road in Bandra West on Saturday, said Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Sharma.

“She was staying in the flat with her uncle but was alone when she took the extreme step. She phoned a person she was apparently in a relationship with and told him she was going to end her life. She then hanged herself. Her body was found by the man and another girl when they arrived at the deceased’s flat,” said a Bandra police station official.

He said the duo alerted police and kin, who rushed Prachi to nearby Bhabha Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he added.

He said the incident may be a fallout of rejection of her marriage proposal, but added further probe was underway to ascertain the exact cause.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Bandra police station, he said.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News