Teen, walking on track with earphones on, run over by goods train in Faridabad

A 16-year-old Class 9 student was fatally hit by a goods train here after he allegedly failed to hear it approaching from behind as he was walking along the railway tracks wearing earphones, police said on Thursday.

Class 9 student wearing earphones mowed down by goods train in Faridabad (REPRESENTATIVE)

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The accident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday near Prahaladpur village in Ballabgarh.

The deceased, identified as Sagar, was a resident of Bhawan Nagla Hasanpur village in Palwal district. He had come to Prahaladpur with his mother to visit his maternal grandparents.

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According to police, a power outage in the village prompted Sagar to step out for a walk with a few local children.

While walking along the railway tracks, he was listening to music on earphones. A goods train approached from behind, but Sagar could not hear its horn because of the earphones. By the time he realised, the train had already struck him, killing him on the spot, they said.

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After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the scene and sent the body for postmortem. Following the examination on Thursday, the body was handed over to the family.

"The accident occurred because the boy was walking on the railway track while using earphones. We urge people to exercise caution near railway tracks and avoid walking on or alongside them while wearing earphones to prevent such tragedies," said Inspector Prakash Chand, SHO of Sadar Ballabgarh police station.

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