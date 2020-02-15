e-paper
Home / India News / Teenage daughter, lover strangle woman head constable to death in Ghaziabad

Teenage daughter, lover strangle woman head constable to death in Ghaziabad

Shashi was killed by her daughter, a Class 10 student, and her lover Jitendra as she was opposed to their relationship, the SP said.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ghaziabad
A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony here, police said on Saturday. (Representative Image)
A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony here, police said on Saturday. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 1 pm and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim’s husband, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said.

The SP said Shashi Mala (44) was posted with a PCR van in Delhi.

Shashi was killed by her daughter, a Class 10 student, and her lover Jitendra as she was opposed to their relationship, the SP said.

The SP said the accused used a string to strangle the head constable to death. When the victim’s husband came home from his native place in Bihar, he found Shashi in an unconscious state after which he complained to police. The victim was immediately rushed to the GTB hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Shashi’s daughter and her lover have been detained, the SP said. PTI CORR RDK

