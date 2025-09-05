Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Teenage girl stabbed in northeast Delhi, accused held

PTI |
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 02:03 pm IST

A call regarding the alleged incident was received at Dayalpur police station from Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening.

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a teenage girl in northeast Delhi's New Mustafabad area, police said on Friday.

A forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect evidence in the Delhi teen stabbing case.(HT Photo/Representational Image)
A forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect evidence in the Delhi teen stabbing case.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

A call regarding the alleged incident was received at Dayalpur police station from Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening. By the time officers reached the spot, the injured girl (18) had already been taken to GTB Hospital by her family members, a senior Delhi police officer said.

The victim is undergoing treatment and her condition is being monitored, he added.

Also read: TV actor arrested for gang rape at Civil Lines house

"A case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was initiated," the officer said.

"Based on sustained efforts, the accused was traced and apprehended within hours of the incident. He confessed to the crime and the weapon used in the offence, a knife, was also recovered from his possession," the officer added.

A forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect evidence. Further investigation into the alleged incident is underway, the officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Teenage girl stabbed in northeast Delhi, accused held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On