Teenaged fan of Sushant Singh allegedly dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

The family said the girl was a seventh standard student and was a big fan of Sushant Singh.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:56 IST
Ritesh Mishra| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Himndustan Times, Raipur
Police said the teenager’s parents had gone out and she was alone at home.
Police said the teenager’s parents had gone out and she was alone at home.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A 13-year-old girl who is said to have been depressed over the death of actor Sushant Singh allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgargh’s Durg district on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The family said the girl was a seventh standard student and was a big fan of Sushant Singh who dies last month.

Trinath Tripathi, Station House Officer (SHO), Bhilai Nagar police station said the girl’s parents were not at home when the incident took place.

“When her parents returned, they found the door was locked from inside. The father entered the house from the backyard and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling,” Tiwari said.

Durg’s Superintendent of Police, Prashant Thakur said police have found a suicide note.

“We have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by her that said that she was ending her life because she did that actor Sushant has left the world. We are investigating the case from all angles and matching the handwriting of the girl.”

The teenager’s father told local media that she was a fan of Sushant Singh and was depressed after his death and was continuously watching his videos and songs of his movies.

A case has been registered and the body was sent postmortem.

