Home / India News / Teenager in Bhopal run over by train while taking pictures

Teenager in Bhopal run over by train while taking pictures

Police said the deceased with his new friends went to a nearby railway track in Shahpura area to click pictures to upload on social media.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The boy and his friends were taking pictures of trains from railway tracks.
The boy and his friends were taking pictures of trains from railway tracks. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

An 18-year-old boy was run over by a train in Bhopal late Saturday evening while taking pictures, police said.

The boy was identified as Arib Khan, a resident of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. Arib shifted to Bhopal 15 days ago after taking admission in Bachelor of Pharmacy, said his cousin Sharik Khan.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said, “Arib with his new friends went to a nearby railway track in Shahpura area to click pictures to upload on social media. When they were taking pictures, a train suddenly came from the opposite direction. His friends ran away from the track but Arib was crushed to death.”

The friends informed his cousin Sharik and police.

The police sent the body for post mortem and also recovered a camera on Sunday morning.

