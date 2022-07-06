Teenager killed, 2 injured following landslide near Shimla

A 14-year-girl was killed and two others injured following a landslide at Dhalli-Tuttikandi bypass in Shimla on Wednesday morning while four people were reported missing after flash flooding in Kullu.

Deputy police superintendent Kamal Thakur said the three were inside a tent when the boulders fell on them in Shimla. He added the 14-year-old died of multiple injuries and her body has been sent for autopsy while the two others sustained serious injuries. Thakur said that two vehicles parked at the landslide site were completely damaged when the boulders fell on them.

Separately, at least 30 workers stuck at the site of a power project following heavy rain and flooding in the Kullu district were rescued, said State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Mokta. He added a bridge was also partially damaged after a cloud burst in Chonjh village of the Kullu Subdivision. “Five cattle perished in the floods and four persons from a camping site are missing. We have started the search for the missing persons,” said Mokta.