Telanagana ‘honour killing’: Parents allegedly beat daughter to death for marrying outside caste

In yet another instance of a honour killing, a 22-year old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her parents and relatives for marrying her lover against their wishes in Telangana’s Mancherial district late on Saturday.

According to Mancherial police, Pindi Anuradha of Kalamadugu village had been in love with Ayyoru Lakshirajam alias Lakshman (26) of the same village for the last few years. While Anuradha belongs to Padmashali (weavers) community, Lakshman belongs to Yadava community, both falling under OBC category.

On December 3, the couple eloped to Hyderabad and got married at an Arya Samaj temple in the presence of their friends. After spending three weeks in Hyderabad, they came back to Jannaram and approached the local police station seeking protection.

At around 7 pm on Saturday, the police escorted the newly-wed couple to the village and left them with Lakshman’s parents. On coming to know of the couple’s arrival, Anuradha’s parents – Sathanna and Lakshmi, along with some other relatives, went to Lakshman’s house and assaulted him.

“They forcibly took away Anuradha to her house, beating her mercilessly on the streets in the presence of the villagers. They continued to thrash her till she died. They later took her body to the hillocks at Mallapur village in Nirmal district late in the night and set it ablaze. They returned home on Sunday morning only after immersing her ashes in the nearby stream,” the police said.

Following a complaint from Lakshman, the police took Anuradha’s parents into custody and they admitted to the ghastly murder.

Senior police officials visited the village to take up the investigation.

