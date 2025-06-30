Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh resigns from party amid ‘leadership tussle’

ByMajid Alam
Jun 30, 2025 04:41 PM IST

The BJP MLA, in a letter, said the decision to appoint Ramchander Rao as the BJP state president came as a ‘shock and disappointment’ to him.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Monday resigned from his party amid a leadership tussle in the Telangana unit of the party.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh(File)
BJP MLA T Raja Singh(File)

The decision came shortly after media reports suggested that N Ramchander Rao is set to be the new president of BJP's Telangana unit.

The BJP MLA, in a letter addressed to G Kishan Reddy, President of BJP Telangana unit, said that the decision to appoint Ramchander Rao as the BJP state president came as a ‘shock and disappointment’ to him.

“As per media reports, Shri Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP State President for Telangana. This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low,” Singh said in the letter shared by him on X (formerly Twitter).

“There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward,” he added.

Thakur Raja Singh, currently an MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, is known for his controversial speeches and has frequently faced criminal cases.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh resigns from party amid ‘leadership tussle’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On