Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh resigns from party amid ‘leadership tussle’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Monday resigned from his party amid a leadership tussle in the Telangana unit of the party. BJP MLA T Raja Singh(File)

The decision came shortly after media reports suggested that N Ramchander Rao is set to be the new president of BJP's Telangana unit.

The BJP MLA, in a letter addressed to G Kishan Reddy, President of BJP Telangana unit, said that the decision to appoint Ramchander Rao as the BJP state president came as a ‘shock and disappointment’ to him.

“As per media reports, Shri Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP State President for Telangana. This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low,” Singh said in the letter shared by him on X (formerly Twitter).

“There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward,” he added.

Thakur Raja Singh, currently an MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, is known for his controversial speeches and has frequently faced criminal cases.