Telangana bus accident: Horrific visuals show mangled TSRTC bus, chopped off arm amid debris

Horrific visuals from the spot where a tipper lorry rammed into a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus emerged on social media platforms. Rescue operations underway at the site of the accident in Ranga Reddy. (PTI)

The collision between the two vehicles, which took place on Monday in Ranga Reddy district near Chevella, claimed the lives of 24 people, injuring several others. The bus was carrying 70 passengers and was headed to Hyderabad.

The drivers of the bus and the lorry, several women and a ten-month-old infant along with the mother are among the deceased.

One of the visuals from the spot shows a chopped off arm amid gravel on the road. The gravel fell on the public transport bus after the tipper lorry collided into it.

Clips from the site of the accident show the mangled bus, while one side, where the lorry collided into it, is completely torn apart along with the roof. The videos show the tipper lorry lying above the damaged side of the bus, with the gravel it was carrying falling over.