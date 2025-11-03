Telangana bus accident: Horrific visuals show mangled TSRTC bus, chopped off arm amid debris

Horrific visuals from the spot where a tipper lorry rammed into a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus emerged on social media platforms.
The collision between the two vehicles, which took place on Monday in Ranga Reddy district near Chevella, claimed the lives of 24 people, injuring several others. The bus was carrying 70 passengers and was headed to Hyderabad.
The drivers of the bus and the lorry, several women and a ten-month-old infant along with the mother are among the deceased.
One of the visuals from the spot shows a chopped off arm amid gravel on the road. The gravel fell on the public transport bus after the tipper lorry collided into it.
Clips from the site of the accident show the mangled bus, while one side, where the lorry collided into it, is completely torn apart along with the roof. The videos show the tipper lorry lying above the damaged side of the bus, with the gravel it was carrying falling over.
Another visual shows people surrounding the bus and guiding a JCB excavator machine, which is seen dismantling sides of the bus to pull out passengers still trapped under the gravel load. According to the police, the collision was so intense that the lorry’s gravel load fell onto the bus, trapping several passengers underneath.
The upper portion of the front part of the tipper truck was also completely destroyed in the collision.
How did the tipper lorry collide with the TSRTC bus ?
The speeding tipper truck carrying gravel was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.
Preliminary investigation indicates to over-speeding and loss of control by the truck driver as possible reasons for the accident. However, the cause is still being probed by the authorities.
Following the incident, the injured were taken to a government hospital in Chevella, while those critical have been referred to medical facilities in Hyderabad.