Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with the District Collectors to outline the roadmap for the upcoming Census enumeration process. Telangana Chief Secy reviews preparedness for upcoming Census enumeration process

The meeting focused on the first phase of Census operations, which will commence across the state from May 11, an official release said.

Addressing the Collectors, the Chief Secretary said that Census 2027 will mark a historic milestone as it will be country's first-ever fully digital Census.

The entire exercise will be conducted through a dedicated mobile application for field data collection, ensuring real-time data capture, enhanced accuracy, transparency, and faster processing.

He informed that the House Listing Operations will begin from May 11 across the state.

As part of the digital initiative, the process of Self-Enumeration will commence 15 days prior to the start of House Listing Operations, enabling citizens to voluntarily submit their data online through the designated platform, he said.

The Chief Secretary directed all District Collectors to ensure comprehensive geographical coverage, emphasising that no household, habitation, remote settlement, tribal hamlet, or urban slum is left out of the enumeration process.

He stressed that special attention must be given to inaccessible and vulnerable areas to ensure complete and inclusive coverage.

He stated that the success of a fully digital Census hinges on the technological proficiency and preparedness of the field staff.

Rao further emphasised adherence to timelines, maintenance of data quality standards, transparency in operations, and seamless technological integration at every stage of the Census process.

He instructed the Collectors to closely monitor preparatory activities and address logistical or operational bottlenecks proactively.

Director of Census Operations Bharathi Holikeri also attended the meeting.

Holikeri, who presented a detailed overview of the operational framework, elaborated on the integration of advanced digital systems, including mobile-based applications and backend monitoring mechanisms, to ensure smooth and secure data collection.

The Director further briefed the Collectors on field-level preparatory activities such as finalisation of enumeration blocks, verification of jurisdictional boundaries, device readiness, and coordination with local authorities to facilitate uninterrupted field operations, the release added.

