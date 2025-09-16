New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea, which alleged Telangana was not extending domiciliary benefits for children of central government employees in admissions to MBBS and BDS under the state quota. Telangana domicile rules: SC to hear plea to include kids of central govt officials

The plea, therefore, sought a clarification of the top court's September 1 verdict.

On September 1, a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran upheld Telangana's domicile rule making only those students, who had studied for the last four years up to class 12 in the state, eligible for admissions in medical and dental colleges under its quota.

The bench had then allowed the appeal of the state government and its universities and upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Rules, 2017, amended in 2024.

The rules provide for 85 per cent reservation to local students under state quota.

The top court, however, created some exceptions and said children of employees in the Telangana and central governments would benefit from the quota even if their wards had not studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state.

On Tuesday, a plea was mentioned before the bench and said the state government was restricting local domicile benefits only to the children of employees of the state government and not the central government.

“We have filed an application for clarification. Despite your directions that students of parents who are government as well as state employees should be considered as local candidates, the state is only considering those whose parents are in state services, not in central services,” the counsel said.

The CJI questioned why the petitioners had not filed a contempt petition instead.

The counsel said since the counselling process for admissions had already commenced, a clarification was sought on priority.

The bench directed the petitioners to bring the state’s counsel before the court, which would likely hear the matter on September 19.

