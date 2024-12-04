Tremors from Telangana earthquake felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gadchiroli

Telangana earthquake: Tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts after an earthquake struck Mulugu in neighbouring Telangana on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI reported. Earthquake Tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur districts on Wednesday.

The earthquake of 5.3-magnitude was recorded in Mulugu at 7.27am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Light tremors were felt in Nagpur, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents.

Mild shocks were also experienced in Gadchiroli, which is located very close to Telangana, according to the district information office.

In Chandrapur, tremors were experienced in parts of the city, Ballarpur, and other tehsils near the Telangana border, a district administration official said.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda urged residents to stay calm but vigilant, advising them to move to open spaces if tremors occur again. IMD officials stated that light tremors are typically felt 200 to 300 km from an earthquake's epicentre.

Telangana earthquake: ‘Strongest ever’

The earthquake triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with users describing it as one of the strongest quakes ever recorded in Telangana.

No immediate reports of injuries or damage have surfaced.

“For the first time in last 20 years, one of the strongest earthquakes occurred in Telangana with 5.3 magnitude earthquake at Mulugu as epicentre. Entire Telangana including Hyderabad too felt the tremors. Once again earthquake at Godavari river bed, but a pretty strong one,” a user wrote on X.

Another user shared, “An #earthquake was felt moments ago in #Hanamkonda, #Warangal,” noting that the tremor lasted about three seconds and “was quite intense.”

Telangana is part of Seismic Zone II, a region with low seismic activity. India is divided into four seismic zones: Zone II (low intensity), Zone III (moderate intensity), Zone IV (high intensity), and Zone V (very high intensity).

Approximately 11% of India falls in Zone V, around 18% in Zone IV, nearly 30% in Zone III, and the remaining in Zone II. Overall, about 59% of India's landmass, encompassing all states and union territories, is prone to earthquakes of varying intensities.