‘Strongest ever’: How netizens reacted to 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Telangana

Telangana was on Wednesday morning jolted by a rare Magnitude 5.3 earthquake, which struck Mulugu area, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake sparked reactions on social media, with users calling it the one of the strongest quakes ever in the state. According to the Center for Seismology, the earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 struck at around 7:27 am at a depth of 40 kilometre in Mulugu.(Pixabay/representative)

According to the Center for Seismology, the earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 struck at around 7:27 am at a depth of 40 kilometre in Mulugu.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

“For the first time in last 20years, one of the strongest earthquake occured in Telangana with 5.3 magnitude earthquake at Mulugu as epicentre. Entire Telangana including Hyderabad too felt the tremors. Once again earthquake at Godavari river bed, but a pretty strong one,” a user wrote on microblogging platform X.

"Woke up due to earthquake tremors around 7:25 AM," another user wrote.

One user said, “An #earthquake was felt moments ago in #Hanamkonda, #Warangal,” adding that the tremor lasted approximately three seconds and “was quite intense.”

Another post read, “One of the strongest earthquake occurred in Mulugu”.

Some posts suggested that the tremors were felt in Maharashtra too.

Seismic zones

Telangana falls under the Seismic Zone II, the low intensity zone. There are four Seismic zones in India - Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity.

Around 11 per cent of the country falls in Zone V, approximately 18 per cent in Zone IV, approximately 30 per cent in Zone III and the remaining in Zone II. A total of approximately 59 per cent of the landmass of India - covering all states and union territories- is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

On November 28, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.19 pm, they said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km, officials said.

They said so far there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.