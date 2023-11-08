Telangana election: BJP releases 4th list, BRS fields candidates for 2 remaining seats

Hyderabad With the fourth list of 12 candidates , the BJP has so far announced 100 candidates for the 119-member assembly. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the November 30 Telangana assembly elections, while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced its candidates for two pending seats, just three days before the filing of nominations comes to an end.

With the latest list, the BJP has so far announced 100 candidates for the 119-member assembly. “The party is likely to announce the remaining 19 constituencies after finalising seat sharing with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which is expected to get about eight to nine seats,” a state BJP leader familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.

Though there were no major surprises in the list, the missing name of senior BJP leader and former parliamentarian Vijayashanti in all four lists released so far has become a talking point within the party. “She was expected to be fielded from Kamareddy against chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao [KCR]. But the ticket was given to former zilla parishad chairman K Venkat Ramana Reddy,” the BJP leader quoted above said.

It was not immediately known whether she refused to contest the assembly elections or the party national leadership did not consider her candidature. “Maybe, she will be fielded in the Lok Sabha elections,” the leader added.

The popular actor-turned-politician, Vijayashanti’s name was also missing from the list of BJP’s star campaigners announced on Monday, sparking speculation that the leader, who was formerly associated with the BRS and the Congress, might not continue in the party for long.

Several senior leaders, including BJP’s Telangana unit president G Kishan Reddy, parliamentary board member K Laxman, former lawmakers AP Jitender Reddy and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and party’s national vice-president DK Aruna have also not shown interest in contesting the assembly elections, polling for which will be held on November 30. The votes will be counted on December 3.

In the fourth list, the BJP has fielded former Karimnagar zilla parishad chairperson Tula Uma from Vemulawada seat. The party has also given a ticket to Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy from Husnabad, V Subhash Reddy from Yellareddy, and Chalamala Krishna Reddy, who recently switched over from the Congress, from Munugode constituency.

Meanwhile, the BRS on Tuesday announced its candidates for the remaining two seats — Goshamahal and Nampally.

Senior BRS leader from Hyderabad Nanda Kishore Vyas has been fielded from Goshamahal constituency, currently represented by BJP candidate T Raja Singh, while another senior leader Ch Anand Kumar Goud has been named as the party candidate from Nampally seat.

With the two names, the BRS has declared its candidates on all 119 assembly seats in the state. A party leader, however, said there is a proposal to change the candidate from Alampur seat, where sitting legislator VM Abraham has been given the ticket. “A decision will be taken in a day or two,” the leader added.

