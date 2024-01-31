 Telangana HC stays swearing-in of MLCs picked by guv on govt’s advice | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana HC stays swearing-in of MLCs picked by guv on govt’s advice

Telangana HC stays swearing-in of MLCs picked by guv on govt’s advice

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jan 31, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The stay was put on recommendations of the Congress government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad The Telangana high court on Tuesday stayed the swearing-in of two members of state legislative council (MLCs), who were appointed by state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan under governor’s quota, as per the recommendations of the Congress government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy last week, people familiar with the matter said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders — Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana (ANI)
The bench was hearing a petition filed by two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders — Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana (ANI)

A division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Anil Kumar Jukanti ordered status quo in the matter. It posted the matter to February 8 for further hearing.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The bench was hearing a petition filed by two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders — Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana, who were nominated as MLCs by the previous BRS government under governor’s quota, but their nominations were rejected by the governor.

The newly nominated MLCs — retired Osmania University professor M Kodandaram and senior Urdu journalist Amer Ali Khan — are supposed to take oath in the chambers of state legislative council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Wednesday.

In August last year, the BRS government led by then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recommended the names of Sravan and Satyanarayana for the MLC posts under governor’s quota. However, after sitting over the file for over a month, Tamilisai sent back the file in September, rejecting the nominations on the ground that they have political and corporate affiliations.

The two BRS leaders moved the high court in December, questioning the governor’s decision to reject their nominations for the MLC posts. The high court which heard their petitions, ordered a status quo and directed that the government and the governor come up with a gentleman’s agreement.

Meanwhile, the new Congress government on January 25 recommended the names of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan and the governor issued another notification nominating them as MLCs under governor’s quota.

Sravan and Satyanarayana on Monday filed interlocutory applications praying to suspend the notification and also implement the subsequent nominees. They contended that despite the orders of the high court to maintain the status quo based on a gentleman’s agreement, the governor nominated new candidates to fill up the post as MLCs.

The governor’s counsel argued that the new government rescinded the earlier order and made fresh recommendations.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the high court said it would take up the case on February 8 and ordered status quo. It directed the legislative council chairman not to administer the oath to Kodandaram and Khan till further orders.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On