Telangana high court directs KCR govt to initiate dialogue with striking transport employees

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:32 IST

The Telangana high court on Tuesday asked the state government to initiate a dialogue with the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to end the deadlock and advised the employees’ unions to call off their 11-day long strike in the interests of the commuters.

A division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy which was hearing a public interest litigation petition, expressed unhappiness with the adamant attitude of both the government and the employees’ unions.

The court suggested to the government to invite the striking employees for talks and also asked the Joint Action Committee of RTC employees’ and workers’ unions to call off the strike and hold talks with the government.

Asking both sides to take the initiative to end the deadlock, the court gave them time till October 18 to come out with a solution to the crisis.

It also directed the government to appoint a regular managing director for the TSRTC in two days so as to instil confidence among the employees.

An official in the transport department familiar with the development said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to constitute a committee with ministers and officials to initiate the talks with JAC leaders in a day or two.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K Kesava Rao, who expressed his willingness to take the initiative in resolving the crisis, indicated that the government is willing to negotiate on all the demands, except the crucial one on merger of the RTC with the government.

JAC chairman E Ashwathama Reddy said the strike of the employees would continue till a favourable decision comes from the government. He, however, said the JAC would participate in the talks, if the government invited them.

The employees already called for a series of agitational programmes culminating in Telangana bandh on October 19, after KCR declared that all the 48,000-odd employees participating in the strike stood dismissed and that there was no question of taking them back into the services.

The strike took serious turn after two employees – a driver in Khammam district and a conductor in Hyderabad --- committed suicide.

Meanwhile, RTC employees across the state staged variety of protests on Tuesday. In Karimnagar, the employees performed symbolic last rites on government representatives.

In Sangareddy, Congress legislator Jagga Reddy was arrested when he came to extend support to the striking employees. Followers violently revolted against the police, prompting mild baton charge.

The JAC leaders had a meeting with various state government employees’ unions for support. Several unions, including that of Telangana NGOs, and Electricity Employees extended support to the RTC strike.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:30 IST