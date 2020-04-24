e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Telangana hospitals design special menu for Ramadan for fasting Covid-19 patients

Telangana hospitals design special menu for Ramadan for fasting Covid-19 patients

Instructions have been issued to the authorities of Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for Covid-19 patients, to see that the Muslim community gets balanced nutritious food for Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the post-dusk meal), so that they do not face any issues during the course of treatment.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:04 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
This year, the holy month of Ramadan falls at a time when countries across the world is plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the holy month of Ramadan falls at a time when countries across the world is plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.(HT PHOTO.)
         

With the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan from Saturday, the Telangana government has decided to ensure nutritious meals for hundreds of Muslim patients who have been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospitals, but are keen on observing the fast all through the day.

Instructions have been issued to the authorities of Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for Covid-19 patients, to see that the Muslim community gets balanced nutritious food for Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the post-dusk meal), so that they do not face any issues during the course of treatment.

According to the tentative menu prepared by the hospital authorities, the fasting Muslims would get roti, plain rice, dal and vegetable curry for Sehri which would be served at around 3.30 am. On alternate days, they would get mutton or chicken curry along with roti, plain rice and vegetable curry for Sehri.

After Iftar prayers, the Muslim patients would be served khichdi or flavoured oil rice (bagara rice) or vegetable biryani along with tomato chutney and chicken fry. On alternate days, they would be served chicken biryani, plain rice, vegetable curry, dal and eggs.

“The menu has been designed to ensure that the fasting Muslim patients get loads of proteins and carbohydrates to improve immunity and provide energy needed to fight the Covid-19 disease,” a hospital official said.

For other Covid-19 patients, too, the hospital authorities have been following a healthy diet chart. Starting with a plate of idli, bread and jam for breakfast, rice, sambar, dal and curd regularly. For non-vegetarians, eggs and chicken curry are also given once a day.

All patients are served with a diet that includes a mix of all dry fruits including almonds, cashews and dates. Besides, they are also being given fruits like oranges, sweet lime and bananas for immunity and instant energy.

All the patients are provided with only bottled mineral water. Beverages like tea and milk are served twice a day along with Osmania biscuits.

Health minister Eatala Rajender said the patients are served with food neatly packed in clean and fresh packets. “We are also providing free WiFi and have allowed our patients to use their mobiles phones so that they can be in touch with their families,” he said.

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states
Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news