Telangana hospitals design special menu for Ramadan for fasting Covid-19 patients

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:04 IST

With the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan from Saturday, the Telangana government has decided to ensure nutritious meals for hundreds of Muslim patients who have been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospitals, but are keen on observing the fast all through the day.

Instructions have been issued to the authorities of Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for Covid-19 patients, to see that the Muslim community gets balanced nutritious food for Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the post-dusk meal), so that they do not face any issues during the course of treatment.

According to the tentative menu prepared by the hospital authorities, the fasting Muslims would get roti, plain rice, dal and vegetable curry for Sehri which would be served at around 3.30 am. On alternate days, they would get mutton or chicken curry along with roti, plain rice and vegetable curry for Sehri.

After Iftar prayers, the Muslim patients would be served khichdi or flavoured oil rice (bagara rice) or vegetable biryani along with tomato chutney and chicken fry. On alternate days, they would be served chicken biryani, plain rice, vegetable curry, dal and eggs.

“The menu has been designed to ensure that the fasting Muslim patients get loads of proteins and carbohydrates to improve immunity and provide energy needed to fight the Covid-19 disease,” a hospital official said.

For other Covid-19 patients, too, the hospital authorities have been following a healthy diet chart. Starting with a plate of idli, bread and jam for breakfast, rice, sambar, dal and curd regularly. For non-vegetarians, eggs and chicken curry are also given once a day.

All patients are served with a diet that includes a mix of all dry fruits including almonds, cashews and dates. Besides, they are also being given fruits like oranges, sweet lime and bananas for immunity and instant energy.

All the patients are provided with only bottled mineral water. Beverages like tea and milk are served twice a day along with Osmania biscuits.

Health minister Eatala Rajender said the patients are served with food neatly packed in clean and fresh packets. “We are also providing free WiFi and have allowed our patients to use their mobiles phones so that they can be in touch with their families,” he said.