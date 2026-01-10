Telangana issues ‘stop use’ notice for Almont-Kid cough syrup after adulteration alert

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday issued an urgent advisory to immediately stop the use of Almont-Kid Syrup, commonly prescribed to treat allergies, hay fever, and asthma in children, as it was allegedly found adulterated with Ethylene Glycol (EG), a highly toxic substance. All the Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks. (File Photo/Representational/Shutterstock)

A notification of the DCA said it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, regarding a laboratory report that has declared the syrup (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup) as adulterated.

“In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the DCA said.

All the Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batch and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances.

The public may also report possession of the said product directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the Toll-Free Number, it added.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has initiated necessary enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation to prevent further risk to public health.

The public is urged to exercise utmost caution and refrain from using the aforementioned product to avert any potential health hazards associated with Ethylene Glycol toxicity, the DCA further said.

The advisory said the syrup (Batch No.: AL-24002) was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.