Telangana, Karnataka witness cases jump beyond 10,000-mark: Covid-19 state tally 

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:54 IST

Telangana and Karnataka are the new addition to the list of states where Covid-19 cases have gone beyond the 10,000-mark. Maharashtra continues to struggle with the highest incident of coronavirus cases with over 1 lakh cases while the national capital trails at the second spot.

India witnessed another sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with nearly 17,000 new infections, taking the national Covid-19 tally to 473,105. While 271,696 people have recovered from the deadly contagion across India, the death toll has jumped to 14,894.

Here’s a look at the worst affected states in the country

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 142,900 on Thursday. Over 73,792 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 6,739 have died.

Delhi

The national capital is the second worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 70,390 on Thursday. As many as 41,437 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,365 have succumbed to death.

Tamil Nadu

The state stands third on the tally with 67,468 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has witnessed eight-hundred and sixty-six coronavirus fatalities while 37,763 have recovered.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state has seen Covid-19 cases rise to 28,943 on Thursday. The state has seen 21,088 people recover from coronavirus while 1,735 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally here has jumped to 19,557 while the number of recoveries has touched 12,586. The state’s death toll stands at 596.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 16,009 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 375 while 12,611 have recovered.

West Bengal

As many as 15,173 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 9,702 recover from coronavirus while 591 people have been killed.

Madhya Pradesh

Over 12,400 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. While the state death toll stands at 534, over 9,000 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Haryana

Nearly 12,100 have been reported to have been infected by coronavirus in Haryana while 188 have died. The number of Covid-19 recoveries in the state stands at 6,925.

Andhra Pradesh

The southern Indian state has 10,331 Covid-19 cases till date with 124 succumbing to death due to coronavirus. Over 4,700 people recovered from Covid-19 in the state so far.

Telangana and Karnataka recently witnessed their Covid-19 tallies jump beyond 10,000. While 10,444 people are affected by coronavirus in Telangana, Karnataka’s tally count stands at 10,118.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.