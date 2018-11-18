Telangana man shot dead by teen in US was planning a trip back home

A 61-year old man from Telangana’s Medak district was shot dead by a 16-year old boy in Ventnor City of New Jersey in the US in a carjacking incident at around 8 pm local time on Thursday.

Local media quoting Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G Tyner said Sunil Edla, working as an auditor at a restaurant in Atlantic City,was fatally shot by the minor boy on the sidewalk outside his residence at Apartment 2, N Nashville Avenue in Ventnor City.

Edla was leaving his home to work the overnight shift when the teen shot him and escaped with his car, reported local media.

Edla’s vehicle, a 2002 Subaru Forester, was subsequently found by Atlantic City Police Officers in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue in Atlantic City. The suspect was subsequently tracked with the assistance of the Atlantic City surveillance center.

The news of Edla’s death was conveyed to his family members and relatives in Medak on Saturday. “The post-mortem has been completed and the body is expected to be sent to India by Monday,” a relative told the local media in Medak.

According to the relatives, Edla, son of Devanandam Edla and Kamalamma, residing in the premises of famous Medak Church, was a commerce graduate and had done diploma in physical education. He then joined as a physical education teacher in a zilla parishad high school in Machavaram, Andhra Pradesh, where he married his fellow teacher Manjula.

He resigned from his job 30 years ago and moved to the US to settle down as an accountant in Ventnor City. He has two sons – Sajit Dayal and Marrison Dayal and also has a grandson. Sunil was active in the community and was also known for playing piano at churches in Atlantic City.

“He made all the arrangements to return to Medak on November 27 on a two-month vacation, to celebrate Christmas and also 95th birthday of his mother,” the relative said.

Preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death homicide. The 16 year-old suspect was charged under various sections, including murder, robbery, carjacking, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 09:23 IST