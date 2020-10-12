Telangana man who built Donald Trump’s statue and worshipped him dies of heart attack

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:14 IST

Bussa Krishna, a 33-year old man from Telangana, who hit the headlines by turning his puja room into a temple for US President Donald Trump and later made a statue of him, died of heart attack at his parents’ home at Toopran in Medak district on Sunday afternoon, family members said.

According to his family members, Krishna collapsed while having a cup of tea. He was rushed to a local hospital at Toopran, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“He was feeling depressed for the last couple of weeks after coming to know that Trump and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. But he was healthy and had no prior medical complications,” his cousin Vivek told reporters.

Krishna, hit the headlines for the first time in 2018 by installing a photograph of Trump in his puja room and worshipping it every day along with other Hindu gods at his house in Konne village of Bachannapet block in Jangaon district.

Last year, he had built a six-foot statue of Trump in front of his house and had been conducting regular pujas and bathed it with milk. He pasted posters and stickers of the US President all over his house and had written graffiti praising Trump on the walls. He used to wear T-shirts with Trump’s name on it.

For his craze for the US president, he had earned the nickname as Trump Krishna in his village.

It was only last week Krishna had released a one-minute video in which he was seen crying for Trump and praying for his speedy recovery from illness.

Earlier, Krishna said he strongly wished that Trump returned to power in the presidential election.

A school dropout, Krishna had been taking care of agriculture in his two-acre land in the village, while his parents had moved to Toopran a couple of years ago. His wife died last year while delivering a baby boy.

Krishna started worshipping the US president after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a software engineer from the state, was killed by a US navy veteran in an alleged act of hate crime in February 2017.

“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day,” Krishna had then said.