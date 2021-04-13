Home / India News / Telangana records 3,052 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours
india news

Telangana records 3,052 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours

According to the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 3,32,581 including 3,06,678 discharges and 1772 deaths.
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:33 PM IST
People wait for their turn to be administered COVISHIELD vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 12, 2021. With its explosive surge in recent days, India's confirmed infections surpassed Brazil's total Monday as the second-worst hit country. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

A total of 3,052 new Covid-19 cases, 778 recoveries and seven deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

According to the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 3,32,581 including 3,06,678 discharges and 1772 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 24,131.

Out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 406, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 301 cases, Nizamabad 279 cases Ranga Reddy registered 248 new cases.

The ministry said that 80.8 per cent are asymptomatic while 19.2 per cent are symptomatic.

A total of 16,118 people are in institutional or home quarantine.

The recovery rate of Telangana is 92.21 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP