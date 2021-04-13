Telangana records 3,052 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours

A total of 3,052 new Covid-19 cases, 778 recoveries and seven deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

According to the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 3,32,581 including 3,06,678 discharges and 1772 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 24,131.

Out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 406, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 301 cases, Nizamabad 279 cases Ranga Reddy registered 248 new cases.

The ministry said that 80.8 per cent are asymptomatic while 19.2 per cent are symptomatic.

A total of 16,118 people are in institutional or home quarantine.

The recovery rate of Telangana is 92.21 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON