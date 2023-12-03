Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle
Telangana Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023 for Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, PeddapaIIe assembly seats
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.
Winning candidates from 2023 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Chennur (SC)
|Gaddam Vivekanand
|Indian National Congress
|Bellampalli (SC)
|Gaddam Vinod
|Indian National Congress
|Mancherial
|Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao
|Indian National Congress
|Dharmapuri (SC)
|Adluri Laxman Kumar
|Indian National Congress
|Ramagundam
|M.S. Raj Thakoor
|Indian National Congress
|Manthani
|Duddilla Sridhar Babu
|Indian National Congress
|Peddapalle
|Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao
|Indian National Congress
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Chennur (SC)
|Balka Suman
|TRS
|Bellampalli (SC)
|Durgam Chinnaiah
|TRS
|Mancherial
|Nadipelli Diwakar Rao
|TRS
|Dharmapuri (SC)
|Eshwar Koppula
|TRS
|Ramagundam
|Korukanti Chandar Patel
|All India Forward Bloc
|Manthani
|Duddilla Sridhar Babu
|INC
|Peddapalle
|Manohar Reddy Dasari
|TRS
