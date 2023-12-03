close_game
Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle

Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle

Dec 03, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Telangana Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023 for Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, PeddapaIIe assembly seats

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.

Telangana Election Results Live Updates: Around 70.60% voters exercise franchise as polls conclude in Telangana. (PTI)
Winning candidates from 2023 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies

ConstituencyWinning CandidateParty
Chennur (SC)Gaddam Vivekanand Indian National Congress
Bellampalli (SC)Gaddam Vinod Indian National Congress
MancherialKokkirala Prem Sagar Rao Indian National Congress
Dharmapuri (SC)Adluri Laxman Kumar Indian National Congress
RamagundamM.S. Raj Thakoor Indian National Congress
ManthaniDuddilla Sridhar Babu Indian National Congress
PeddapalleChintakunta Vijaya Ramana RaoIndian National Congress

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Chennur (SC)Balka SumanTRS
Bellampalli (SC)Durgam ChinnaiahTRS
MancherialNadipelli Diwakar RaoTRS
Dharmapuri (SC)Eshwar KoppulaTRS
RamagundamKorukanti Chandar PatelAll India Forward Bloc
ManthaniDuddilla Sridhar BabuINC
PeddapalleManohar Reddy DasariTRS

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 04:54 PM IST

    Election Result 2023 LIVE: ‘I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate,’ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge opens up

  • Dec 03, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    Telangana Election Result 2023 LIVE: BRS secures 39 seats, Anil Jadhav and Kaleru Venkatesh among leading candidates

  • Dec 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress supporters rejoice outside Gandhi Bhavan - Watch

    Supoorters took to the streets to celebrate as Congress party leads Assembly poll results.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Here's a list of Congress winning candidates

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The Congress has fielded candidates in 118 constituencies and has allocated one seat to CPI as part of an understanding between the two parties. See the full list of winning Congress candidates here.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Telangana Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting begins for all Peddapalle area constituencies

    The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.

  • Dec 02, 2023 12:40 AM IST

    Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am

