Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Khammam, PaIair, Madhira(SC), Wyra(ST), SathupaIIe(SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta(ST)

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta (ST) assembly constituencies.

Siddipet [Telangana], Nov 30 (ANI): Telangana CM and BRS Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao gets his finger marked with ink as he casts his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Chintamadaka village in Siddipet on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(BRS Party-X)