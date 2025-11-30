Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday unveiled an ambitious plan of generating 1,39,310 MW (139 GW) of electricity in the state by 2047, in order to achieve the target of making the state a US$ 3 trillion economy. Telangana targets generation of 139 GW power by 2047

Vikramarka, who also holds the energy portfolio, said for Telangana to grow into a 3-trillion-dollar economy, the GSDP must grow at 30% annually. “For such GSDP expansion, electricity consumption must increase by at least 10% every year. Based on these calculations, Telangana will need over 1,39,310 MW of power capacity by 2047,” he said.

While this is the projected requirement, the state’s current installed power generation capacity stands at 27,769 MW. “In order to achieve the goal of 1,39,310 MW by 2047, Telangana will require an annual economic growth rate of 13% and a 10% increase in power demand,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said Telangana has one of the highest electricity demand growth rates in India — achieving 9.77% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in past decade, and peak demand is projected to double in the next decade.

“Central Electricity Authority projections estimate Telangana’s growth – projecting an annual growth rate of 9%. Under current conditions, the state could face a 20% deficit over the next decade,” he said.

He said the state government is focused on renewable energy, with plans to boost solar, wind, and hydel capacities. This effort aims to decrease reliance on fossil fuels, cut costs, and promote climate sustainability, indicating a robust strategy for attracting global investors.

He said there was a need to expand green energy generation in order to mitigate future power shortages. Pointing to global trends, he said countries worldwide are grappling with electricity challenges and are therefore increasingly shifting toward green energy solutions.

Bhatti explained that Telangana is currently at a deficit of 780 MW in the solar power sector and nearly 4,000 MW in energy storage capacity. He added that no substantial planning had been undertaken in the past for energy storage infrastructure. While the state is adequately positioned in thermal and wind power until 2028, failure to plan and invest in energy storage could push Telangana into an overall deficit of 8,500 MW, he warned.

He said energy storage was essential for round-the-clock power. “Cheaper solar power gets wasted without storage; therefore, both battery-energy storage system (BESS) and pumped storage projects (PSP) are essential to boost up the power generation,” he said.

“A grid collapse in Telangana would cause ₹1,500–2,000 crore economic loss per day and disrupt hospitals, defence, transport, telecom and data centres,” Vikramarka said.

The deputy CM said wind power projects would also be expanded gradually — Telangana has up to 25 GW wind potential. “Future plans will exploit this as part of the diversified energy mix,” he added.