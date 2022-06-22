Telangana techie, 26, on way back from airport shot dead in SUV in Baltimore

A 26-year-old software engineer from Telangana was shot dead inside his vehicle in Baltimore city of Maryland state in the United States early on Sunday. His family in Telangana’s Nalgonda said the incident took place when Nakka Sai Charan, who had been working in Baltimore for the last two years, was on his way back after dropping a friend at the airport.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA), they received information about a single-vehicle collision at the Caton Avenue exit of Interstate 95, the main north-south interstate highway on the East Coast, at 4.32am on Sunday.

Inside the 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson, Nakka Sai Charan was lying injured.

The young man was rushed to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

It was only during treatment that doctors discovered that Charan had a gunshot wound to the head. He died less than two hours later, a statement by MDTA said.

According to his family in India, Charan, son of a retired school teacher, moved to the United States four years ago for his post-graduation and later took up a job with a Baltimore firm. His sister is also studying in the US.

Further details are awaited.

