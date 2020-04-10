Covid-19: Telangana to decide on extending lockdown tomorrow. Andhra in waiting mode

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:52 IST

The Telangana government is likely to take a call on the extension of the lockdown in the state on Saturday, while the Andhra Pradesh government will wait for a decision to be taken by the Narendra Modi government in this connection.

An official release from the Telangana chief minister’s office said chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had called for a special cabinet meeting at his camp office Pragati Bhavan at 3 pm on Saturday to discuss the need to extend the lockdown implemented to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The cabinet meeting would also discuss at length other issues like the prevailing situation in the state on account of Sars-Cov-2, the future course of action to revive the state’s financial situation, assistance being given to the poor in the state and others who have migrated into the state and procurement of the agriculture produce.

The Telangana government has already conveyed to the Centre that it is better to extend the lockdown in the country to prevent the Covid-19 situation from going back to square one. “Any relaxation at this stage will nullify all the efforts that we have done so far to contain the spread of the virus. The situation may likely to go out of hand causing more deaths. We can always revive the economy at a later stage, but we cannot bring back the lives,” KCR said at a press conference on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a high-level meeting to discuss the strategy to be adopted if the lockdown is continued or lifted. It was decided to work out a comprehensive strategy in all sectors in the event of continuation of lockdown.

The government will take a call after the Centre takes a decision and the state is prepared for both the situations, an official familiar with the development said.

The meeting also discussed in detail the steps being taken in the Covid-19 cluster zones where there are a large number of positive cases.