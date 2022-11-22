Home / India News / Telangana: Tribals hack forest officer to death for opposing felling of trees

Telangana: Tribals hack forest officer to death for opposing felling of trees

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 09:16 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Chalamala Srinivas Rao, a forest range officer (FRO) of Chandrugonda range

For representational purposes only. (ANI Photo)
For representational purposes only. (ANI Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

A 47-year-old forest official was hacked to death by a group of tribals on Tuesday when he tried to stop them from felling a tree plantation to take up ‘podu cultivation’ in the forests of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chalamala Srinivas Rao, a forest range officer (FRO) of Chandrugonda range. The incident happened in Errabodu forests of Bendalapadu village.

A police official from Chandrugonda said the accused, who belonged to the Gothi Koya tribe, migrated from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, and have been practicing ‘podu cultivation’ by felling trees in forest areas for agriculture.

“Forest authorities have been preventing tribals from cutting down the trees in the reserve areas and taking up afforestation wherever such felling has taken place,” the police official said.

On Tuesday, a team of forest officials led by Srinivas Rao went to the Bendalapadu area to prevent the tribals from clearing the area where the department took up a tree plantation drive a few days ago.

“The tribals resisted and this led to a confrontation. Irate tribals attacked the officials with sickles and axes. While some forest officials, including Bendapaladu forest section officer Rama Rao, managed to escape, the tribals mercilessly hacked Srinivas Rao on his head and neck with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot,” the official added.

Also Read:Forest officials charged with murdering tribal man

The other team members immediately shifted the FRO to the primary health centre in Chandrugonda and from there to Khammam government hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

State forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy expressed shock over the incident and said, “The government has been making sincere efforts to resolve the issue of podu lands by giving tribals title deeds soon. But it is unfortunate that they killed a forest officer who was doing his duty.”

Adding that the government will not tolerate illegal encroachment of forest lands, the minister warned of stringent action against those indulging in violence. He also appealed to forest officials to not be demoralised by such incidents.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out