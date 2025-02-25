Telangana tunnel collapse: Relentless rescue efforts continue as silt, water hamper progress | Top updates

Rescue operations continued for the fourth day on Tuesday following the partial collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, as efforts were made to save eight people trapped inside, including two engineers, two operators, and four labourers. Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) prepare for a rescue operation at Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.(AFP)

Top experts from the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, GSI, and other agencies are working tirelessly to find a breakthrough in the collapsed SLBC tunnel, despite the ongoing threat posed by the continuous flow of silt and water, which also endangers the rescuers, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, state irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy cited experts who described the SLBC tunnel rescue as one of the most complex and challenging operations in the world, or at least in India, due to the tunnel's only single entry and exit point.

He said that the collapse might have occurred due to a slight tectonic shift and the failure of some geological fault lines.

“There is one problem. The flow of silt and water into the tunnel at a very high speed continues. So there was one opinion expressed by some experts that the people going into the rescue, even their lives could be endangered. So, we are a responsible government, we are taking the best expert opinion, and we will take a final call on that (on how to go about it),” he said.

Top points on rescue operation

Despite continuous efforts from multiple agencies, no significant progress has been made in the SLBC tunnel rescue, as thick muck, tangled iron rods, and cement blocks continue to obstruct attempts to reach the trapped individuals since Saturday morning.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that experts from 11 agencies, including the Indian Army, Navy's MARCOS, NDRF, SDRF, GSI, Rat Miners, and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, are working tirelessly to rescue the eight trapped individuals.

To explore alternative solutions, Reddy on Tuesday said that experts are evaluating the feasibility of drilling from the top and side of the tunnel while ensuring all necessary safety measures. Reddy mentioned that he had a phone conversation with Border Security Force General Harpal Singh to brief him on the SLBC incident and seek his technical expertise.

According to Reddy, the General acknowledged the complexity of the situation and assured full support in providing technical guidance and assistance.

Nagarkurnool district collector B Santhosh said that ensuring tunnel stability is a priority before taking further steps, even as dewatering operations continue. “As of now, we are not able to communicate with them (trapped persons). We are taking the advice of the Geological Survey of India and some other people. As of now, we are dewatering and going forward. But for the last 40 or 50 meters, we are not able to go. As of now, we are taking the advice of GSI and NGRI. L&T experts have also come here,” the collector told PTI.

He further explained that rescue teams have reached up to the tunnel boring machine (TBM), but beyond that, a 40-50 meter stretch is blocked by 4-5 meters of sludge, hindering further movement.

With additional equipment and support, the rescue teams have re-entered the tunnel, aiming to cross the blocked section and establish communication with those trapped inside. "The strategy (of the team) is to cross that 40-meter stretch and communicate with the people who are inside," he added.

Nagarkurnool superintendent of police Vaibhav Gaikwad stressed that the safety of rescuers remains the top priority. Geological experts have collected soil samples, and the future course of action will be determined based on their analysis.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)