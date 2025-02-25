Telangana tunnel rescue ops on for 72 hours, no contact with trapped workers yet: 10 points

It has been over 72 hours since eight workers got trapped inside Telangana’s Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on Saturday morning. However, no major breakthrough has been achieved so far, despite strenuous effort by several rescuing agencies including SDRF and the Indian Army.

A team of rat miners who successfully rescued workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel in 2023 also joined the rescue ops(AFP)