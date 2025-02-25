Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Rescue ops continue amid ‘very remote’ chances of workers' survival
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Rescuers are battling to pull out eight workers who are trapped inside a Telangana tunnel, a portion of which collapsed on February 22 in the southern state's Nagarkurnool district. On Monday, Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the chances of survival of the trapped individuals are “very remote,” and rescuing them would take" at least three to four days," as the accident site is filled with muck and debris, making it a daunting task for the rescuers....Read More
Rao also mentioned that a team of rat miners, who had rescued the construction workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, has joined the rescue work.
“To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote. Because, I myself went up to the end, almost just 50 meters short (of the accident site). When we took photographs, the end (of the tunnel) was visible. And out of the 9 meter diameter (of the tunnel)--almost 30 feet, out of that 30 feet, mud has piled up up to 25 feet,” the minister stated.
"When we shouted their names also, there was no response...so, there (seems to be) no chance at all," he added.
The persons who have been trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh (Jammu and Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.
Of the eight, two are engineers, two operators and four labourers.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: How trapped workers' colleagues escaped
Nirmal Sahu, one of the workers, said when they went inside the tunnel on February 22 morning, the gush of water increased substantially and loose soil also started falling off. Those who sensed the danger ran to safety but eight persons could not come out, Sahu, who hails from Jharkhand, said.
Few workers suffered minor injuries while running out of the tunnel, said another worker Obi Sahu who is related to Sandeep Sahu, one of the trapped labourers.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: BRS leader KTR slams CM Revanth Reddy
BRS working president KT Rama Rama slammed CM Revanth Reddy, saying in a social media post that Reddy, who is actively participating in MLC poll campaign, has no time to visit the accident spot.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Families of trapped Jharkhand men leave for accident site
The office of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has announced that from the families of the four Jharkhand men, one person from each family is being sent to the accident site in Telangana.
"Under the leadership of Gumla district administration, one member each from four families and a police officer left for Telangana from Birsa Munda Airport," the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.
The family members were sent to Telangana upon the directives of chief minister Hemant Soren, according to an official statement.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Over 500 personnel engaged in rescue work
A team, comprising 584 skilled personnel from agencies such as the Army, Navy, Singareni Collieries, and others, have conducted tunnel inspections seven times, official sources said adding gas cutters to cut the metal rod are
"continuously working."
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: ‘Very remote’ chances of workers' survival, says minister
According to Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao, there are “very, very, very, very remote” chances that the trapped individuals will survive, as the accident site is filled with muck and debris, making it a “daunting” task for the rescue teams.