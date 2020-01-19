Telecom services: Residents of J-K ‘relieved’ but rue partial restoration

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:46 IST

Prepaid mobile phone services were restored across Jammu and Kashmir while 2G data services resumed on postpaid phones in the Union territory’s Jammu division and two districts of the Kashmir Valley on Sunday in the latest in a series of steps taken to ease curbs imposed in the region ahead of the nullification of Constitution’s Article 370 in August.

A communication blackout and a lockdown were imposed in the region ahead of the nullification of the provision that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status. Most of the curbs have since been eased but three former chief ministers, including Farooq Abdullah, detained along with hundreds of people ahead of the nullification and division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories remain under detention.

Residents HT spoke to said they were relieved that the prepaid services, which a bulk of the people use, have been restored. “Common people are relieved with the start of prepaid services and many students and professionals can now access their emails and e-banking websites after 2G was restored on postpaid mobile services,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a Bandipora resident.

Ahmad said his email is working on his mobile phone but social media remains blocked. “The speed is very low. If the authorities have problems with the social media, let them at least restore the internet fully.”

He said there was a rush at recharge counters after the restoration of prepaid phones. “Though many people had switched to postpaid [connections] many still have stuck to their prepaid numbers,” he said.

Muzaffar Ahmad, a Kupwara resident, said the restoration of the mobile internet is futile because of its slow speed. “They banned social media and have now announced the restoration of [2G] internet. What is the motive when it is not serving the purpose? Till the time any so-called white listed website opens, it gets timed out,” he said. “Please upgrade the internet speed. Students have to submit different forms and upload certificates and photographs and how can they do these things with this dismal speed.”

Yaqoob Ahmad, a student in Srinagar, said the government should restore the internet fully. “All our economic and educational activities have halted due to internet gag. See how the world is progressing and we are being pushed back. How can we compete with the rest of the world with these dismal facilities.”

The government has gradually restored phone lines, but broadband and high-speed mobile internet services remain suspended. While landlines were restored between mid-August and September, postpaid mobile services were back on October 14. Short messaging service on all mobile phones in Kashmir, and broadband internet services in government-run hospitals were restored from January 1.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the restoration of voice calls on all prepaid and 2G data services on the postpaid mobiles in 10 districts of Jammu and two districts of Kashmir to access “white listed” websites. There is a possibility that 2G internet will be restored in more Kashmir districts after Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

On January 10, the Supreme Court called access to the internet a fundamental right by extension and pulled the government up for the telecommunications blackout. It directed the administration to review all internet suspension orders within a week.

After Supreme Court directions, the government on January 15 restored broadband facilities in government offices, banks and to facilitate tourism, tour and travel establishments. The internet is yet to be restored for media organisations and most journalists have been relying on a media centre established for them to access the internet.