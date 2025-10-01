Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi, husband booked for abusing domestic help: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 12:39 pm IST

A case has been registered against the couple at the Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad following the complaint by the househelp.

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David have been booked for abusing their domestic help, according to a report by India Today.

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi (X/ @DimpleHayathi)
The case against the couple has been registered at the Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad following the complaint by the househelp.

A criminal case had been registered against Dimple and her husband David in 2023, wherein the couple were accused of damaging IPS officer Rahul Hegde’s vehicle, which was parked at his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.

The incident took place when David accidentally hit Rahul’s car, following which the officer's driver Chetan Kumar questioned the actor about the damage, India Today reported. However, Hayathi further kicked the car in response, leading to Kumar lodging a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

This is a breaking news story.

