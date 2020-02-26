Telugu techie stuck in Wuhan for four weeks to return tomorrow; family thanks god

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:14 IST

Andhra Pradesh techie Annem Jyothy is all set to return home on Thursday after having spent nearly four weeks in virtual solitary confinement at her dormitory room in coronavirus hit Chinese town of Wuhan.

22-year old Jyothy from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district will be one among 80 Indians on the special flight returning from China after dropping relief material.

“We have received a message to this effect from the Indian embassy in China today,” Jyothy’s fiancé Amarnath Reddy, a chartered accountant working in Bengaluru, told Hindustan Times.

Reddy said the Chinese authorities, who had not been responding to Jyothy’s repeated requests to send her back to India, finally gave the nod a couple of days ago. “The embassy representatives got in touch with her and conveyed that she would be flown back to India, tentatively on Thursday morning,” he said.

The embassy authorities told her that they would inform her of the exact time of pick up.

“We are making arrangements for your pick up and onward movement to Wuhan airport by vehicles hired by the Embassy. You are requested to prepare for departure tomorrow morning,” they conveyed to her in a message, which she had forwarded to her family members.

Reddy said the exact timing of the arrival of the flight to India was not known yet. “As per the message, the arrangements are still tentative and subject to change,” he said.

However, even after landing in India, Jyothy would not be able to meet her family members immediately. “As we understand, she would land in Delhi first and then taken to a hospital for various tests to ensure that she doesn’t carry the virus. Probably, she might have to stay in Delhi for a few days. We don’t know when exactly, she would be able to come back to Kurnool,” Reddy said.

Jyothy and Reddy are scheduled to get married on March 15, but the family members are prepared to postpone it if needed.

“We are awaiting the arrival of Jyothy and only after that shall we take a call on the marriage. In all probability, we are prepared to postpone it to a later date,” her mother Prameela told reporters in Kurnool.

Prameela is happy that her daughter is returning safely after undergoing a harrowing experience in Wuhan. “My prayers have borne fruit. I thank God for the safe return of my daughter,” Prameela said.

Reddy also said Jyothy’s safe return was more important than marrying as per the schedule. “It is not a priority at all. I will be happy to see her back in the country and wait till she overcomes the trauma,” he said.

Jyothy, who hails from Bheemunipadu village in Koilakuntla Mandal of Kurnool district, was part of a 58-member team from TCL Corporation which went to Wuhan in November last for training. After the breakout of dreaded Coronavirus, all of them were flown back to India, barring Jyothy and her colleague Satya Sai Krishna, who were stopped at the immigration counter after a medical check-up revealed the had slightly higher body temperature than normal.

Jyothy was sent back to the women’s hostel, where she had been staying alone since February 1. She was found to be not infected and healthy but her requests to be sent back to India proved futile.

After appeals from her family the Indian government convinced the Chinese authorities to send her back.