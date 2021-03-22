Temperature falls as rain and snow lash Kashmir

The temperature dropped in Kashmir after rain in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of the mountains from early hours on Monday, meteorologists said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Srinagar said the upper reaches of the mountains are witnessing fresh snowfall. Rain pounded Srinagar since the morning.

The month of March has witnessed back-to-back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir.

Director of IMD, Sonum Lotus said that widespread rain and snow are most likely to continue till Tuesday. “Heavy to very heavy rain and snow at scattered places of J&K. There could be avalanches, mudslides and water logging at some places so people should remain alert,” he said

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 0.7 degrees during the night while Jammu recorded 3.5 degrees. Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature was recorded at minus 0.5 degrees.

Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells, it also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures.

Kashmir experienced harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded minus 8.8 degrees, lowest since the January of 1991.