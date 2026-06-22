Temples in Madhya Pradesh will only accept online donations: Minister

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to revamp its temple donation system by accepting only online transfers following the recent Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row.

The highest income was reported by the Mahakaleshwar temple with ₹ 168 crore. (shrimahakaleshwar.mp.gov.in)

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Minister of state for religious trusts and endowments, culture, and tourism, Dharmendra Lodhi, said, “We are forming a committee to ensure transparency in the donation system. All government-run temples and shrines will adopt a secure mechanism. While donations in Hundis will continue, larger contributions will be accepted only through online systems. QR codes will also be promoted to facilitate small donations.”

The committee will inspect prominent temples across the state to review existing practices. After its assessment, a detailed report will be submitted to the government to strengthen transparency in donations and offerings, he added.

Donations at major temples will only be accepted through secure online channels while temple administrations will promote the QR code system for small donations, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} This move comes after allegations regarding Ayodhya Ram Temple donations were discussed publicly, though no official confirmation has been issued regarding those claims. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the alleged embezzlement of donation money. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, devotees contributed ₹54.79 crore through donation boxes installed at the Ram Mandir, while ₹18.88 crore was received through cash counters at the temple premises. Online donations accounted for ₹8.33 crore, and contributions received under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act stood at ₹0.78 crore. Apart from donations, the Trust earned ₹138.03 crore as interest from its bank deposits during the same period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This move comes after allegations regarding Ayodhya Ram Temple donations were discussed publicly, though no official confirmation has been issued regarding those claims. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the alleged embezzlement of donation money. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, devotees contributed ₹54.79 crore through donation boxes installed at the Ram Mandir, while ₹18.88 crore was received through cash counters at the temple premises. Online donations accounted for ₹8.33 crore, and contributions received under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act stood at ₹0.78 crore. Apart from donations, the Trust earned ₹138.03 crore as interest from its bank deposits during the same period. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025 alone, temples in Madhya Pradesh received donations and funds exceeding ₹250 crore. The highest income was reported by the Mahakaleshwar temple with ₹168 crore, followed by Maa Sharda Devi temple at ₹27 crore, and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa at ₹35 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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