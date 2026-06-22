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Temples in Madhya Pradesh will only accept online donations: Minister

Donations at major temples will only be accepted through secure online channels while temple administrations will promote the QR code system

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 09:05 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to revamp its temple donation system by accepting only online transfers following the recent Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row.

The highest income was reported by the Mahakaleshwar temple with 168 crore. (shrimahakaleshwar.mp.gov.in)

Minister of state for religious trusts and endowments, culture, and tourism, Dharmendra Lodhi, said, “We are forming a committee to ensure transparency in the donation system. All government-run temples and shrines will adopt a secure mechanism. While donations in Hundis will continue, larger contributions will be accepted only through online systems. QR codes will also be promoted to facilitate small donations.”

The committee will inspect prominent temples across the state to review existing practices. After its assessment, a detailed report will be submitted to the government to strengthen transparency in donations and offerings, he added.

Donations at major temples will only be accepted through secure online channels while temple administrations will promote the QR code system for small donations, he said.

In 2025 alone, temples in Madhya Pradesh received donations and funds exceeding 250 crore. The highest income was reported by the Mahakaleshwar temple with 168 crore, followed by Maa Sharda Devi temple at 27 crore, and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa at 35 crore.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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