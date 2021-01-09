10 children killed, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Maharashtra hospital
Ten newborn babies lost their lives after a fire broke out at a hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Seven others were rescued. The incident occurred at 2am today at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital.
As per ANI report, there were 17 newborns were admitted in the SNCU unit when the fire broke out. The hospital nurse first noticed the smoke coming from the neonatal section and informed the authorities. Fire brigade was also called to the hospital immediately which rescued seven babies who have been shifted to other ward.
Patients from the ICU ward, dialysis wing and labour ward (a room in a hospital set aside for childbirth) were also shifted to other wards for safety.
"The fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation with the help of the people in the hospital. 10 children died in SNCU," said civil surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate as per ANI report.
The cause of the fire in the four-storeyed building is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are guessing that it could have been the result of an electrical short circuit.
Mourning the loss of the newborn babies, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives of children in a fire mishap in a Sick Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family member."
Union Defence Minister also extended condolences to the kin of babies. "Deeply saddened by the death of infants in a tragic fire at the District Hospital Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he wrote on twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Congress to protest outside governor houses across country on Jan 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox