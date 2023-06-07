Tenants can avail of free power, says Karnataka chief minister

Bengaluru: In a big relief to those staying in rented accommodations in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that 200 units of free electricity, (as promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections), will not just be restricted to those staying in their own households, but will also be extended to the tenants as well, under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme. The clarification comes a day after the Congress government had issued guidelines to avail the free electricity under the scheme.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of public, in Bengaluru, onTuesday. (PTI)

“People should not get confused. We will provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, even if they are staying on rent,” Siddaramaiah said.

The ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme was one of the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. Reacting to BJP’s protest against the power tariff hike and the state government’s decision to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law enacted by the then Yediyurappa government, Siddaramaiah sought to know what moral right the saffron party has to protest.

Karnataka energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said, the scheme would be applicable for tenants, however, required documents will have to be submitted. “Tenant should have relevant documents while applying for the scheme. “There should be a record of how many years they have been in the rented house. They should have electricity bills and rental agreements. It should be ensured that the house owner pays the property tax and he must declare the total number of houses he owns,” he said.

On Monday, the Karnataka government issued guidelines to avail free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Getting the registration done on the Seva Sindhu portal has been made compulsory for availing free electricity up to 200 units.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramiah alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is instigating the misuse and extravagant use of free electricity up to 200 units scheme. “We are offering free electricity to help the poor and middle-class people of the state who are in distress. We have allowed 10% more free electricity consumption than the average consumption in a year. This has been accepted and welcomed by the people of the state. But the BJP, which has been rejected by the people, is instigating misuse and extravagant use of electricity,” said Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, the BJP unit in Karnataka on Tuesday staged protests against Congress for allegedly delaying the implementation of five poll promises made by both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The BJP workers also staged a sit-in protest in Bengaluru against minister K Venkatesh’s statement that sparked a row over the anti-cow slaughter law. However, Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP by calling it an anti-people party.

“They don’t have anything to do, what moral right do they have to protest? They promised to give them 10 hours of electricity. They failed to do that. They promised to waive farmers’ loans once they came to power, but couldn’t do that. They promised to spend one-and-half lakh crores on irrigation, but they didn’t do it. What moral rights do they have?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

The chief minister accused the BJP of ‘plundering’ the state when in power and bringing a bad name to the state. “The BJP leaders are protesting because they have nothing else to do. What moral rights do they have?” he asked. According to Siddaramaiah, the BJP did not fulfill any of its election promises such as 10 hours of free power, waiving farm loans and spending ₹1.5 trillion on irrigation.

