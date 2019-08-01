Tension in Haryana’s Mirchpur village over thrashing of Dalit youth, 4 booked

india

Tension prevailed at Mirchpur village in the Narnaund subdivision of Haryana’s Hisar district after a Dalit youth was allegedly thrashed by some upper-caste youth late Tuesday night.

Police force was deployed at the village after the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The complainant, Tej Bhan, said in his police complaint that he works as a worker in the Hisar civil hospital and also runs a small chicken shop in the village.

Bhan said after finishing his work at the hospital, he went to a chicken hatchery at the village on Tuesday night. “Some youth were consuming alcohol there. They first raised objection when I entered the hatchery and used filthy language. Then they started thrashing me but I somehow managed to flee from the spot and informed the police and villagers about the incident,” said Bhan who was getting treatment at the civil hospital.

Mirchpur police post in-charge Suresh Kumar, investigating officer in the case, said, “Soon after getting information, we reached the spot with police force. It seems that Tej Bhan was thrashed by some youths when he went to bring chicken from the hatchery.”

A case was registered against four unidentified persons, he said, adding investigation is on into the matter.

The villagers demanded strict action against the culprits.

“Narnaund deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joginder Singh Rathi will look into the matter,” the SHO said.

Mirchpur had hit the national headlines in April 2010 when village a group of villagers belonging to upper caste torched over a dozen houses belonging to the Dalits. A 17-year-old physically challenged girl and her father Tara Chand were charred to death in the fire.

