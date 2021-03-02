Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that a medical board be constituted by a government hospital in Haryana’s Karnal district to ascertain if it would be safe for a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 26 weeks’ pregnancy.

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, ordered the hospital to immediately set up the medical board, comprising three doctors, to examine the feasibility of termination of pregnancy and submit a report by Friday.

According to the girl’s petition, filed through advocate VK Biju, she was raped by her cousin brother repeatedly that led to the pregnancy. The petition has cited several health-related complications to the foetus as well as the survivor, apart from the immense mental trauma to the girl.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless approved by a court of law.

The SC bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, has also issued a notice to the Haryana government, seeking their reply by Friday.