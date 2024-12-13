Terrible tragedies, says India on murder of 3 Indian students in Canada

NEW DELHI: India on Friday described the recent murder of three Indian students in Canada as “terrible tragedies” and urged Canadian authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the crimes against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in bilateral ties. The external affairs ministry said Indian missions in Canada are in regular touch with local authorities in connection with the murder of Indian nationals (HT FIle Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

“In the last week or so, we have had unfortunate tragedies in Canada – three Indian students have been murdered in violent crimes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing without giving details of the incidents.

“We are saddened by these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada,” he said, adding that the Indian high commission in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are following up with Canadian authorities for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Indian missions are also in touch with the families of the students. “We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families,” he said.

The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals, particularly students, in Canada is a matter of “paramount importance” and the Indian missions in that country are in regular touch with local authorities in this regard.

“We have also issued an advisory for our nationals and students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in view of the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidence of hate crimes and criminal violence,” Jaiswal said.

India-Canada ties have cratered since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September last year that there were links between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey. India withdrew its high commissioner to Ottawa this year after Canadian authorities sought to question him and five other officials as “persons of interest” in the investigation into Nijjar’s killing.

Both sides subsequently expelled several diplomats, taking bilateral ties to a new low. India has accused the Trudeau government of providing space to Khalistani and anti-India elements. New Delhi has also said that Khalistani groups and leaders have used Canadian soil to target Indian diplomats and interests.

Jaiswal responded to another question on a report in Canada’s Global News website about the denial of Indian visas to pro-Khalistan individuals by saying that it was “yet another example of Canadian media’s disinformation to malign India”.

He said, “Granting of Indian visa is our sovereign function, and we have the legitimate right to deny visas to those who undermine our territorial integrity. The commentary that we see in the Canadian media on this matter is akin to foreign interference in India’s sovereign affairs.”