Terror for any reason is act against humanity, says PM Modi at P20 meet

NEW DELHI: The world has started to realise that terrorism “in any part of the world, in any manifestation or for any reason is an act against humanity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday in remarks that are seen as an oblique reference to the deadliest attack by Hamas on Israeli soil in 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Addressing the P20 or the parliamentary leaders of the G20 countries at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi, the prime minister urged all parliaments and its representatives to come together against terrorism and pointed out that that the perpetrators of terror are taking advantage of the lack of global consensus on the definition of terrorism.

“Now the world has started to realise how terrorism poses a grave threat to this world. Whichever part it might be, whatever might be the manifestation of the reasons and in whichever form, terrorism is against humanity. We have to continue to fight against terrorism,” PM Modi said.

“The lack of consensus on the definition of terrorism is extremely unfortunate. Even today, the UN International convention on combating terrorism is awaiting consensus. The perpetrators against humanity are taking advantage of this position,” PM Modi added, urging all parliaments and the elected representatives “to think how we can work together against terrorism.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco arrives for the inauguration of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Modi mentioned, without naming Pakistan, how India has emerged stronger from a spate of terror attacks including one on the Indian Parliament in 2001 when it was in session.

To be sure, PM Modi didn’t mention Israel or Hamas in his speech but stressed that the world was going through crises arising out of conflicts and confrontations.

“In various corners of world, whatever is happening, no one is untouched from. The world is going through crises arising out of conflicts and confrontations. This crises-laden world is not beneficial to anyone. A divided world can’t provide solutions to the major challenegs faced by our planet. This is time of peace and brotherhood. It is the time to work together, to move forward together. This is the time for development and welfare,” the PM said.

“We have to erase the crisis in global confidence. And move ahead of human-centric ideas. We have to see the world in the light of one earth, one family, one future,” he added.

