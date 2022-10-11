Terror funding case: NIA conducts searches in 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in at least eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case having links to suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Union territory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The searches were conducted in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), news agency ANI reported.

The searches were conducted at locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora. NIA sources ANI that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district.

The case was reportedly registered suo-motu by the NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA in 2019.

The NIA's multiple teams carried out these searches based on specific inputs.

The local media reported that among the people whose residences were raided by the NIA include renowned religious preacher and rector Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora, Moulana Rehamtullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, professor at NIT Srinagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON