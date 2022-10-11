Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Terror funding case: NIA conducts searches in 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding case: NIA conducts searches in 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 10:30 AM IST

The searches were conducted at locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora. NIA sources ANI that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district.

The NIA searches are being conducted in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. (File image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in at least eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case having links to suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Union territory.

The searches were conducted in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), news agency ANI reported.

The searches were conducted at locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora. NIA sources ANI that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district.

The case was reportedly registered suo-motu by the NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA in 2019.

The NIA's multiple teams carried out these searches based on specific inputs.

The local media reported that among the people whose residences were raided by the NIA include renowned religious preacher and rector Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora, Moulana Rehamtullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, professor at NIT Srinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir national investigation agency kashmir terror funding case
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP