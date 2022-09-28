Terror funding case: J&K Special Investigation Agency conducts raids in Poonch

Continuing its crackdown on terror funding, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at three places in the border district of Poonch, said officials.

SIA sleuths are being assisted by the personnel of the Poonch police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“SIA raids are being conducted at three places in Poonch and we are providing requisite assistance to them,” said Poonch senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rohit Baksotra.

The SSP, however, refused to share further details.

Officials said the raids are being conducted in Balakote area of Mendhar sub division close to the Line of Control (LoC) and at two places in Poonch town.

Earlier on September 21, SIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Bhatindi area in Jammu city and Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

The raids were linked to head constable Mohammad Ramzan, who was arrested on the charges of fraud, to ascertain if he was also involved in terror financing.

The accused head constable has 16 bank accounts in his name with transactions running into crores. He was also in touch with 10 foreign mobile numbers and had procured a fake passport.

SIA sleuths had then raided the houses of Ramzan and Dubai-based Abu Baker in Kulgam and the Bhatindi area.

Ramzan was denied bail by a local court on the grounds that police report mentioned about his 16 bank accounts with transactions of around ₹6 crore and his contact with 10 foreign mobile numbers, which pointed towards the seriousness of the matter.

Ramzan had visited many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He used numerous mobile applications and VPN (virtual private network) for communication purposes. SIA also found that Ramzan procured several PAN cards using fake documents. He also travelled abroad using forged documents.

Abu Baker, who lived in Bhatindi, is still at large and hiding in Dubai.

During the course of raids, the search parties seized various incriminating material having a direct bearing on an investigation of the case vis a vis terror funding etc.