‘Terror is trembling’: Mamata in SIR book

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has launched a veiled attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through her latest book -- "SIR - 26 out of 26" -- where she has flagged concerns over alleged harassment and deaths during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The book, a collection of 26 poems penned by Banerjee during her district tours, was launched on the inaugural day of the 49th Kolkata International Book Fair (KIBF) on Thursday.

In the opening poem, “Terror,” she wrote: “Terror is trembling. The country is shaking. Will the people now see ruins? How many more lives would be lost prematurely? Who is responsible?”

“I don’t have the time to write. I write when I am travelling to the districts. I prefer using a pen and paper rather than writing on a computer. I don’t the satisfaction if I write on a computer. I use the computer for official work,” she said at the book fair on Thursday.

The 26 poems written in just three days between January 4 and 6 are named “Terror’, ‘Who are they’, ‘Justice’, ‘Morgue’, ‘Vagabond’, ‘Only they will eat’, ‘Crocodile Tears’, ‘Who is responsible’ and ‘Democracy’ among others.

“Telling lies and looting the people’s rights. Who are they to question? How long will you stay? For how many new moons more? . . . The iron rails of the jail are calling. The excitement is increasing. The fire is approaching. Will need answers,” she wrote in another poem named ‘Explanation’.

Intensifying her attack over the ECI and the BJP-led Centre over the ongoing SIR, Banerjee alleged that revision has raged a storm in Bengal and has left devastated the lives of people.

“The common people are being threatened. This has triggered panic and deaths. The Zamindars of Delhi have issued orders to complete the two-year-long process in two months. I have revolted. I will go to all extent. But I won’t tolerate this,” she alleged.

“We know you very well. Eat as much sugar as you want. Don’t try to snatch away the sugar from the ant. The bite is very painful. It is better to have a few more laddus (sweets) and digest them. Hope you know the medicine for indigestion,” she wrote in one poem named ‘Fight’.

The TMC supremo has been fiercely attacking the BJP-led Centre and the ECI over the past few months alleging that the attempts were being made to introduce the NRC through the SIR.

Her last poem in the book -- ‘Democracy’ -- has reiterated that.

“The vulture and hawks are waiting. When will the time come? They will get something to eat. They are very greedy and that’s why they are in a hurry. NRC is being implemented in the guise of SIR. Democracy is under threat,” she wrote.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya hit back at the CM, saying: “We don’t have the merit to touch her poetic talent.”