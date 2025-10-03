Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
‘Terror on International Day of Non-violence saddening’: India condemns Manchester terror attack

PTI |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 12:55 am IST

Two people were killed when an assailant drove a car into people outside the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester and then stabbed them.

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned the deadly terror attack on a synagogue in Britain's Manchester, and said it is yet another grim reminder of the challenge the world is facing from the "evil forces of terrorism".

New Delhi said it stands in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom in this moment of grief.

"We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence," he said on X.

"This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action," Jaiswal said.

He said India's thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester.

